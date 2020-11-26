Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar weak across board; Swedish crown falls after Riksbank QE expansion

Sweden's central bank said on Thursday it would expand and extend its asset purchase programme to support the economy through a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as it kept its benchmark rate on hold at 0% as expected. The Norwegian crown was also down 0.4% at 8.8515 against the U.S. dollar, after rising earlier to a three-month high of 8.8160, also falling by 0.4% at 10.5545 versus the euro .

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 14:39 IST
FOREX-Dollar weak across board; Swedish crown falls after Riksbank QE expansion

The euro rose to a nearly three-month high on Thursday as the dollar went on the defensive on downbeat U.S. economic data and optimism about coronavirus vaccines Investors sought riskier assets tied to global commodities and emerging markets, with the British pound close to a three-month high against the dollar as traders also awaited details on trade talks between Britain and the European Union this week.

The Swedish crown fell on Thursday, both against the euro and the dollar, after Riksbank expanded its quantitative easing programme. Pressure mounted on the U.S. currency also after Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday signalled the central bank is likely to strengthen their quantitative easing program at the next meeting in December.

Although a few Fed policymakers were hesitant to make near-term changes to the guidance because of the uncertain outlook, "many participants judged that the Committee might want to enhance its guidance for asset purchases fairly soon," according to the minutes released Wednesday from the Fed's Nov. 4-5 meeting. Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG, estimated that the new guidance could see the Fed commit to continue purchasing at least $120 billion per month of securities until it judges that it has made substantial progress towards its goals.

However, the size of the QE programme might not necessarily be increased, Hardman said. Still, "the developments support our view that loose Fed policy will remain a weight on the U.S. dollar next year."

"We are wary in the near-term though that the market is already very short U.S. dollars which slows downward momentum and poses the risk of short squeezes," he said. Trading was was subdued on Thursday because U.S. financial markets are closed later on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Euro/dollar was last trading up 0.1% at $1.1924 after rising to $1.1941, its highest since Sept. 1. An index which tracks the U.S. dollar against a basket of currencies was flat at 91.99, though earlier it had achieved a near three-month low of 91.84 Restrictive measures designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Germany will be in place until at least the end of December and possibly longer, Chancellor Angela Merkel told parliament on Thursday.

Scandinavian currencies were falling, with the Swedish crown down 0.4% against the dollar at 8.52 and by the same extent against the euro at 10.1585. Sweden's central bank said on Thursday it would expand and extend its asset purchase programme to support the economy through a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as it kept its benchmark rate on hold at 0% as expected.

The Norwegian crown was also down 0.4% at 8.8515 against the U.S. dollar, after rising earlier to a three-month high of 8.8160, also falling by 0.4% at 10.5545 versus the euro . The Australian dollar was down 0.1% at 0.7358, though earlier it rose to a near three-month high of 0.7374, and the Canadian dollar was neutral at 1.3007 against the U.S. dollar.

"A China-led recovery in the global economy and commodities should benefit commodity currencies," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo. "The outlook is good, but we are reaching levels where authorities might feel some concern. Other emerging market currencies with good fundamentals should benefit."

Sterling fell 0.2% at $1.3355 after rising to a three-month high of $1.3399, and was also down by 0.3% against the euro at 89.22 pence.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin leads cryptocurrency selloff, down 9.7% on day at $16.922

Bitcoin led a broad cryptocurrency selloff on Thursday, dropping 9.7 to 16,933 after having hit its highest level in nearly two years earlier this week.Other cryptocurrency also fell, with Ripples XRP dropping 20.26 to 0.51 and Ethereum fal...

Ethiopia to begin 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

The Ethiopian military will begin the final phase of an offensive in the rebellious northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, hours after an ultimatum for Tigray forces to surrender expired.The government gave the ...

Soft quarantine over, Indian team checks into new hotel on eve of first ODI

The visiting Indian cricket team on Thursday checked into a new hotel here, entering a bio-secure bubble after completing a 14-day soft quarantine on the outskirts of the city. Indias much-anticipated tour of Australia begins on Friday with...

U'khand: No holy dip in Ganga on Kartik Purnima due to COVID-19

People will not be allowed to take a holy dip in the Ganga river here on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 30 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration said on Thursday. Lakhs of devotees from different parts of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020