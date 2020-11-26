Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany wants ski resorts closed but hard to get deal with neighbour Austria

France, Italy, Austria and Germany have all ordered even the high-altitude lifts that could be running this early in the winter to remain closed for now in the hope that all resorts can benefit at peak-season, if and when the infection rate slows. Austria's nationwide lockdown is due to be lifted on Dec. 7, but it is not clear what that will mean for the ski sector.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-11-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 15:49 IST
Germany wants ski resorts closed but hard to get deal with neighbour Austria
Representative image Image Credit: pxhere

Germany wants Alpine countries to keep ski resorts closed to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, but reaching an agreement with neighbouring Austria is proving difficult, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday. "The ski season is approaching. We will be trying to coordinate in Europe whether we could close all ski resorts," Merkel told parliament, adding that this might not be possible given resistance from Austria, but Germany would try again.

In the first wave of the coronavirus at the start of the year, many Germans were infected at the Austrian ski resort of Ischgl. Germany last month issued travel warnings for popular ski regions in Austria, Italy and Switzerland. France, Italy, Austria and Germany have all ordered even the high-altitude lifts that could be running this early in the winter to remain closed for now in the hope that all resorts can benefit at peak-season, if and when the infection rate slows.

Austria's nationwide lockdown is due to be lifted on Dec. 7, but it is not clear what that will mean for the ski sector. Austria has been lukewarm about common European rules. Germany is Austria's biggest source of foreign tourists.

Earlier this week, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned people not to ski during the Christmas holidays to help curb a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He also called on other European countries to agree on common rules for the sector to prevent cases being imported from abroad if Italy keeps its slopes closed.

France says its ski slopes must stay off limits until 2021. If the European Union forces skiing areas to stay closed, it will mean losses of up to 2 billion euros, which the EU should cover, Italian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said.

Switzerland, which is not part of the EU, is allowing near-normal operations at its ski resorts. Merkel agreed with leaders of Germany's 16 federal states late on Wednesday to extend and tighten a coronavirus lockdown until Dec. 20, but ease rules over the Christmas holidays to let families and friends celebrate together.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK delivery prices jump ahead of Brexit cliff edge as firms rush to stockpile

British businesses are rushing to stockpile goods just five weeks before post-Brexit customs checks come into force on Jan. 1, driving up the cost of cross-border deliveries and cutting capacity, industry sources said.Logistics companies to...

Schools won't be reopened till govt convinced about student safety: Delhi health minister

Schools in the national capital will not reopen till the government is convinced about students safety, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Thursday. Universities and schools across the country were closed on March 16, when the Cen...

ADB approves $250million loan to help finance PNG response to COVID-19

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 250 million loan to help finance the Government of Papua New Guineas PNG response to the coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic.PNG declared a state of emergency on 21 March and the subsequent pu...

Africa CDC sees COVID-19 vaccinations in 2nd quarter of 2021

Vaccinations against COVID-19 in Africa might not start until the second quarter of next year, the continents top public health official said on Thursday, adding that it will be extremely dangerous if more developed parts of the world vacci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020