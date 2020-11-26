Left Menu
NDDB confers awards to milk producers, coops for adopting digital bill payment

NDDB Chairman Dilip Rath said the award will set benchmarks and NDDB's efforts, coupled with the government's Digital India drive will certainly encourage dairy farmers to adopt 100 per cent milk bill payments through banks and increase the usage of other digital platforms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 15:51 IST
The government's National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on Thursday gave appreciation certificates and awards to 86 milk producers, 19 dairy cooperatives and 8 milk producer companies from 22 states for their efforts towards maximising digital bill payments.      The awards were given on the occasion of National Milk Day celebrated on November 26, the birth anniversary of the architect of India's White Revolution Verghese Kurien. NDDB Chairman Dilip Rath said the award will set benchmarks and NDDB's efforts, coupled with the government's Digital India drive will certainly encourage dairy farmers to adopt 100 per cent milk bill payments through banks and increase the usage of other digital platforms.      "Such social recognition on a national platform will definitely encourage other milk producers to become more aware and gradually shift towards transparent digital mode of payment," he said.

Rath honoured 62 milk producers from dairy cooperatives and 24 milk producers from producer companies for receiving milk bill payment digitally.      About 19 dairy cooperative milk unions/federations and 8 milk producer companies covering 22 states were also felicitated for their efforts towards maximising digital milk bill payment, it added.     At the event, those dairy farmers were recognised who uninterruptedly received milk bill payment in their respective bank accounts. Also, milk unions/producer companies who facilitated digital payments in their respective states were felicitated.

The NDDB Chairman also launched “Dairy Surveyor” – a GIS-enabled field data collection, visualisation, and decision making android application..

