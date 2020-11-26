Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shopping mall owners to build new projects; looking for acquisition despite COVID-19

In a panel discussion on retail sector organized by Naredco, senior officials of DLF, Phoenix, Nexus Malls and Virtuous Retail said sales in their shopping malls have picked up significantly during the festive season and it should reach to pre-COVID level in January-March 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:31 IST
Shopping mall owners to build new projects; looking for acquisition despite COVID-19

Shopping mall owners are bullish about growth prospects of India's retail sector despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to build new projects as well as look for acquisition to expand their businesses, according to major industry players. In a panel discussion on retail sector organized by Naredco, senior officials of DLF, Phoenix, Nexus Malls and Virtuous Retail said sales in their shopping malls have picked up significantly during the festive season and it should reach to pre-COVID level in January-March 2021.  Participating in the panel discussion, Pushpa Bector, Executive Director of DLF Retail,  said retail sector was disrupted because of the pandemic but now demand is back in shopping malls. She said sales have touched 70 per cent in  premium shopping malls and over 50 per cent in not so good properties. Bector said sales of luxury items have performed even better because of travel restrictions. "October-November sales have been very good. We need to adopt cautious optimism," she said, and hoped that demand would surge in June-July next year. Shishir Shrivastava, Managing Director, Phoenix Marketcity, said sales figures in malls during October and November are fantastic. Electronics and luxury retails are performing very well, he said

Dalip Sehgal, CEO, Nexus Malls, said the retail sector is in recovery phase during this quarter and hoped that it will be back to normal in January-March 2021. He noted that the recovery has been faster in tier-II cities than metros and also said that shoppers are more determined now about what they want to buy. Sehgal said most of the categories have recovered except entertainment and food & beverages. Rohit George, MD and Executive Director on the Board of Virtuous Retail South Asia (VRSA), said retail consumption has picked up after a washout in June quarter. He hoped that January-March 2021 would be similar to that of last year. Nexus Malls is the Indian retail portfolio arm of investment firm Blackstone Group while Virtuous Retail South Asia  (VRSA) is the retail development arm of investment firm The Xander Group Inc. Sehgal of Nexus Malls said shopping centres are the safest place with all standard operating procedures being implemented. Asked about expansion plans, Bector said the DLF would undertake mixed-used developments in Delhi-NCR and Chennai. Shrivastava said the company has projects undergoing and it would look at acquisition. Sehgal said the company is very optimistic about Indian retail sector. "We are in the midst of transaction." Blackstone is buying malls from Bengaluru-based Prestige group. George of Virtuous Retail said the company is actively looking for acquisition.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PFC, REC to provide Rs 8,520 cr loan to SJVN's power project in Bihar

State-owned PFC and REC have signed an initial pact with SJVN to provide Rs 8,520 crore worth loan for a thermal power plant in Buxar, Bihar. PFC along with REC Ltd executed a Memorandum of Understanding with SJVN Thermal P Ltd STPL for ext...

Delhi Chalo march: Punjab farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades

Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the states border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital Thursday in their Delhi Chalo march against the Centres farm laws. At the Shambhu border, the Ha...

Honey FPO Programme of NAFED inaugurated by Narendra Singh Tomar

The Honey FPO Programme of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited. NAFED was inaugurated by Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar on 26th November 2020. The inauguration progr...

EU drugs watchdog expects first application for COVID-19 vaccine in days

Europes drugs watchdog said on Thursday it expects to receive the first application for conditional marketing approval for a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days, the latest step towards making a shot available outside the United States.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020