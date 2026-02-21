Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

Iran and the United States are increasingly close to military conflict over Tehran's nuclear program, and diplomatic solutions seem unlikely, according to officials and diplomats from the Gulf and Europe.

Gulf neighbors and Israel see conflict as more probable than a resolution, with the U.S. establishing one of its most significant military deployments in the region since 2003, anticipating potential joint military action with Israel. Oil-producing Gulf states worry about regional destabilization.

Despite negotiations between Iran and the U.S. stalling over central issues such as uranium enrichment, the situation remains tense. With U.S. military buildup in place, President Trump is faced with the challenge of not losing face while pushing for Iran to abandon its nuclear weapons ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)