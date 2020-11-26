Left Menu
Pureplay Skin Sciences raises Rs 110 cr

"The funds raised from Faering Capital, Unilever Ventures and Trifecta Capital will help us deliver a more engaging brand experience for our customers and  further expand our product range and market presence," Pureplay Skin Sciences India Pvt Ltd Founder and CEO Shankar Prasad said. Faering Capital Co-Founder and MD  Sameer Shroff said it was proud to lead the Series B investment and partner with the company for their next stage of growth.

Pureplay Skin Sciences India on Thursday said it has raised Rs 110 crore in a funding round led by Faering Capital for brand building, technology and expansion of distribution footprint. Trifecta Capital as well as existing investor Unilever Ventures participated in the Series B funding round, Pureplay Skin Sciences India said in a statement.

The company owns vegan beauty brand 'Plum' and men's grooming brand 'Phy'. "The funds raised from Faering Capital, Unilever Ventures and Trifecta Capital will help us deliver a more engaging brand experience for our customers and  further expand our product range and market presence," Pureplay Skin Sciences India Pvt Ltd Founder and CEO Shankar Prasad said.

Faering Capital Co-Founder and MD  Sameer Shroff said it was proud to lead the Series B investment and partner with the company for their next stage of growth. "We remain committed to our partnership in building Plum as one of the valuable beauty brands in the country," Investment Director (Asia) at Unilever Ventures Pawan Chaturvedi said.

"Shankar and his team have built a highly capital-efficient business, and we are very excited to continue our support for them with both credit and equity," Trifecta Capital Managing Partner Nilesh Kothari said..

