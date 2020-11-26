Raymond to raise Rs 40 crore

Raymond to raise Rs 40 crorePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:07 IST
New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Textile and apparels firm Raymond Ltd on Thursday said its committee of directors has approved raising of Rs 40 crore through private placement of non-convertible debentures
The committee of directors has approved allotment of 400 secured listed rated redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10,00,000 each at par, Raymond Ltd said in a regulatory filing
The NCDs will have a coupon rate of 8.85 per cent, it added. "The debentures are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd," the company said.
