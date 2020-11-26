Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Aviation bodies seek airport slots waiver for much of 2021

The draft proposal to be issued jointly by IATA, airports body ACI and slot coordinators, calls on regulators to extend the current waiver of rules requiring airlines to use 80% of their take-off and landing windows or else cede some to rivals. Slot rules and their suspension have big ramifications for airline competition and market access for low-cost carriers, which were making ever deeper inroads before the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:11 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Aviation bodies seek airport slots waiver for much of 2021

Global aviation heavyweights led by airline body IATA are pushing to suspend airport slot access rules until October 2021, a document seen by Reuters showed, while giving some ground to budget carriers angered by measures they deem anti-competitive. The draft proposal to be issued jointly by IATA, airports body ACI and slot coordinators, calls on regulators to extend the current waiver of rules requiring airlines to use 80% of their take-off and landing windows or else cede some to rivals.

Slot rules and their suspension have big ramifications for airline competition and market access for low-cost carriers, which were making ever deeper inroads before the pandemic. The current waiver expires on March 31.

"We oppose the extension of slot waivers into summer 2021 because this will lead to fewer flights and higher fares for consumers," a Ryanair spokeswoman said. "Legacy airlines at hub airports will have no incentives to operate flights," she added. "Slot waivers distort competition by preventing low-fare airlines from expanding while legacy carriers are able to reduce capacity and raise prices."

The issue is increasingly divisive among airlines and airports, pitting budget carriers largely absent from IATA against the organisation's more traditional membership. In a bid to address concerns, the proposal would restore the "use-it-or-lose-it" principle during the northern summer but reduce the utilisation rate required to keep slots to 50%.

"All parties agree that the normal threshold (80:20) should be replaced by a lower threshold," the draft document says. "(The) slot usage requirement threshold shall be set at 50:50." An IATA spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

The plan would also allow incumbent carriers to sidestep the 50% rule on slots they return for temporary allocation to rivals by February - too late for schedule planning, competitors say. It is unlikely to satisfy Ryanair or budget peer Wizz Air .

"Wizz Air finds any attempt to extend the current slot waiver in full, partially or at lower thresholds totally unacceptable," the airline's Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi told Reuters. "Wizz Air is not party to this effort which is harmful to consumers, societies, taxpayers and the general workforce." Governments will decide on the terms of any waiver extension and must balance competition concerns with an industry brought to a near-halt in long-haul and some regional markets.

But a blueprint with sector-wide support is bound to influence the European Commission, U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators, experts say. For incumbents, it offers "protection for their slot portfolios in a season where demand is still likely to be too weak to justify operating full programmes," aviation consultant John Strickland said, after Reuters shared key details.

"But low-cost carriers with aircraft available to begin new services will see this as providing insufficient flexibility," he said, and the plan risks "leaving airports unable to accept new flight capacity while seeing revenues continue to haemorrhage."

Also Read: Ryanair November load factor expected in mid 60% range - O'Leary

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-UEFA bans former Qarabag official for racist behaviour

UEFA has banned a former official of Azerbaijani side Qarabag for life for incidents of a non-sporting nature and racist behaviour on social media, European soccers governing body said on Thursday. UEFA said in a statement that its Control,...

Greek civil servants hold 24-hour strike

Civil servants in Greece have walked off the job in a 24-hour strike expected to disrupt public transport and services, on a variety of demands, including better workplace protections against the coronavirus. Ferries to the islands were hal...

Amarinder Singh, Khattar spar over farmers' protest

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday engaged in a war of words over farmers Delhi Chalo march against the Centres farm laws. While Singh slammed Khattar for stopping farmers from ...

Google India FY20 revenue rises 35 pc to Rs 5,593.8 cr, profit up 24 pc

Tech giant Google saw its India revenues grow 34.8 per cent to about Rs 5,593.8 crore in 2019-20 over the previous financial year, as per regulatory documents. Google Indias total income was at Rs 4,147 crore in the financial year ended Mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020