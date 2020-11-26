Left Menu
Tata family mourns death of TCS founder Faqir Chand Kohli

Top honchos of Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday mourned the demise of founder Faqir Chand Kohli, famed as the 'Father of Indian IT industry' saying he was a true legend, who laid the foundations for India's spectacular IT revolution and set the stage for a dynamic modern economy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:57 IST
Tata Consultancy Services' tweet. Image Credit: ANI

Top honchos of Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday mourned the demise of founder Faqir Chand Kohli, famed as the 'Father of Indian IT industry' saying he was a true legend, who laid the foundations for India's spectacular IT revolution and set the stage for a dynamic modern economy. "I am deeply saddened by the news that FC Kohli passed away this afternoon. He was a true legend, who laid the very foundations for India's spectacular IT revolution and set the stage for the dynamic modern economy we enjoy today. Kohli led innovations in areas far-ranging from adult literacy, water purification, software engineering, software automation, complex-systems and cybernetics," said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.

Kohli joined the company in 1969 at the behest of JRD Tata. He pivoted first into management consultancy, and then over the next two decades, into software development, helping the organization navigate multiple technology waves over two-and- a-half decades by continually investing in people and staying relevant to customers. He stepped down as CEO in 1996 and continued to play an active role in promoting technology to solve the country's social problems. "I have had the honour and privilege of working with and learning from Kohli from the day he hired me as a trainee in TCS. Despite his momentous achievements, his simplicity and thoughtfulness is a lesson for us all. His enduring optimism and his ability to make ambitious bets leaves a legacy--one that has advanced a nation. I will miss him dearly," added Chandrasekaran.

In 2002 Kohli was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the Indian software industry. Calling him a brilliant technocrat and a business leader with varied interests, S Ramadorai, former CEO, former Vice Chairman, TCS said: "He was passionate about the development of our nation and its youth.He was also my mentor, guide and a very close family friend. His demise is a personal loss to our family.The nation has lost a legend today."

Kohli was the pioneer of the country's 'Technology Revolution' and helped India country build its USD 100 billion IT industry. Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and Managing Director, TCS said Kohli was a true visionary, showing amazing foresight in harnessing the rich engineering talent available in India to create an entire new industry that defied all odds and grew to be a global powerhouse.

Over the nearly three decades that he led TCS, his sense of purpose, his clarity of vision, strength of character and unwavering belief in investing in people left an indelible stamp on the organisation's culture. "Kohli's contributions to TCS, the Indian IT industry and to the nation, are immense and immeasurable." "As we move forward on the path he charted out for us, partnering our customers in their growth and transformation journeys, using technology as a source of social good, and scaling new peaks in creating value for all stakeholders, we continue to draw inspiration from Kohli's passion for technology, intellectual rigor, community spirit and his relentless drive until the very end. On behalf of all TCSers, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Kohli family," he added. (ANI)

