England adds Estonia, Latvia to quarantine list, lifts travel ban on Denmark
England added Estonia and Latvia to its traveller quarantine list, meaning that from Nov. 28 people arriving from those two countries will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday.Reuters | London | Updated: 26-11-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 22:48 IST
England added Estonia and Latvia to its traveller quarantine list, meaning that from Nov. 28 people arriving from those two countries will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday. Shapps also said that a total travel ban on Denmark, announced on Nov. 7 in response to concerns over outbreaks of coronavirus on Danish mink farms, would be lifted on Nov. 28. However, Denmark will remain on the quarantine list.
The minister said Bhutan, Timor-Leste, Mongolia, Aruba and several Pacific island nations had been added to the safe travel list, meaning that people arriving from those countries from Nov. 28 will no longer need to self-isolate. A new quarantine regime is due to come into force on Dec. 15. From that date, people arriving from quarantine list countries will have to self-isolate for five days, at which point they will have the option to take a COVID test. If the result is negative, they will be released from self-isolation.
