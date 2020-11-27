Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dyson to invest $3.7 billion to double product range by 2025

Dyson, the inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, said it would invest 2.75 billion pounds ($3.67 billion) in new technology in the next five years to double its product portfolio, including devices that would take it beyond the home.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-11-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 04:31 IST
Dyson to invest $3.7 billion to double product range by 2025

Dyson, the inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, said it would invest 2.75 billion pounds ($3.67 billion) in new technology in the next five years to double its product portfolio, including devices that would take it beyond the home. Founded by Briton James Dyson in the 1990s, Dyson said a focus would be investment in the solid state battery technology it was developing for an electric car project that it abandoned last year.

Robotics, motor technology, intelligent products and machine learning would also receive investment, it said. "Now is the time to invest in new technologies such as energy storage, robotics and software which will drive performance and sustainability in our products for the benefit of Dyson's customers," said Chief Executive Roland Krueger.

"We will expand our existing product categories, as well as enter entirely new fields for Dyson over the next five years." The investment will be divided between the company's new global head office complex in Singapore, its two campuses in Wiltshire, southern England, where it employs more than 4,000 engineers and other staff, and the Philippines.

Dyson said in July that it would cut 900 jobs out of a global workforce of 14,000 due to the impact of the pandemic on consumer demand. Dyson's products include hair care, hand driers and air purifiers, as well as vacuums, which now come battery powered.

It did not disclose exactly what products it was working on. ($1 = 0.7490 pounds)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

North Macedonia opposition stages anti-government protest

Some 2,000 protesters staged an opposition rally in North Macedonia to demand the resignation of the countrys Social Democrat prime minister, Zoran Zaev. The conservative opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski spoke at the event held late on ...

Angry Trump promises rally in battleground state of Georgia

President Donald Trump has renewed baseless claims that massive fraud and crooked officials in battleground states led to his election defeat, and said hell go to Georgia to rally supporters ahead of two Senate runoff elections. This has a ...

Israel, India partners in quest for future with low carbon, pollution levels: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his country is Indias partner in its quest for a future with low carbon and pollution levels, and exuded confidence that solar energy would constitute over 25 per cent of his countrys ...

Britain asks regulator to assess Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Britain on Friday asked its medicine regulator to assess Oxford University and AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine candidate for temporary supply, a step towards beginning a roll-out before the end of the year. AstraZeneca expects 4 million doses...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020