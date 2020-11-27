PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK digital watchdog planned to check Big Tech https://on.ft.com/3q0pNcN -Dyson pledges new investment into AI, robotics and batteries https://on.ft.com/3ma4gvS

- England hit with tough new regional COVID curbs https://on.ft.com/3fB9FJU - Hungary and Poland harden stance in EU budget stand-off https://on.ft.com/39wwGgb

Overview - Britain will impose a new competition regime next year to prevent Google and Facebook using their dominance to push out smaller firms and disadvantage consumers.

- Dyson, the inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, said it would invest 2.75 billion pounds ($3.67 billion) in new technology in the next five years to double its product portfolio, including devices that would take it beyond the home. - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended placing 99% of England into tough new Covid-19 restrictions as he warned that a resurgence of the virus could lead to a fresh national lockdown in January.

- Hungary and Poland said on Thursday the EU could not attach rule-of-law conditions to funds unless the bloc changed its founding treaty, digging in their heels after vetoing the EU budget and a coronavirus recovery fund earlier this month. ($1 = 0.7489 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)