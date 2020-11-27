Equity indices open flat, Sensex up by 7 points

Equity benchmark indices opened flat on Friday with Sensex up by 7.09 points and Nifty up by 6.45 points. The market had a sloppy opening today amid renewed doubts about a highly-anticipated coronavirus vaccine and concerns surrounding the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

