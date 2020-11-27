HostGator India Announces Black Friday & Cyber Monday Discounts on Web Hosting, Domains, Email Hosting and More

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 10:01 IST
MUMBAI, India, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HostGator, a part of Endurance International Group's family of brands and a provider of domains, web hosting and other web presence products announces discounts on web hosting, email hosting, domains and add-ons as part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale. The sale is now live with details of the discounts below:• Web Hosting products -Up to 60% off• GSuite - 43% OFF • Business Email - 36% Off (applies to annual plans only)• Codeguard, SiteLock and SSL - Flat 20% off (applies to annual plans only)• Popular domains .BIZ, .CO, .COM and .IN at prices as low as 199/- and 299/- for the 1st year Speaking about the sale, Manish Dalal, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Endurance International Group (APAC) said, "Business continuity has been the biggest challenge this year, leading to a lot of businesses exploring the limitless opportunities the internet offers. A lot of them thus made a shift to a complete online presence and are still looking for ways to make the most of it. Keeping the same in mind HostGator's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale will enable people to do more, build more and grow their business online. We have some exciting deals on Web Hosting, Email Hosting, Domains and Add-ons that we're sure will make this the biggest sale of the year for us and our customers."HostGator India is excited to help businesses expand their online presence and help them with not just great deals and offers but also complete support. The brand has focused on upgrading their product suite with the latest technology by offering Solid State Drive (SSD) variants of Shared Hosting, Dedicated Servers, Cloud Hosting, VPS and the most recent upgrade - the launch of Block storage on their VPS product for greater flexibility and high performance. HostGator hopes customers would make the most of these products and the discounted offers for their business. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale is touted to be the biggest sale of the year and HostGator is all set to help its customers make the most of it. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is live and will run till 2nd December 2020. For more information on the sale, visit https://hostgator.in/About HostGator IndiaHostGator India is a part of the Endurance International Group, that established its base in India in 2011. HostGator India provides best-in-class web solutions and localized support to its clients, offering various hosting products such as shared, reseller, and VPS hosting. HostGator India also offers dedicated server hosting, domain name registration and private SSL. About Endurance International GroupEndurance International Group Holdings, Inc. helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, Domain.com and SiteBuilder, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com

Endurance International Group and the compass logo are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. Constant Contact, the Constant Contact logo and other brand names of Endurance International Group are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1037349/HostGator_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

