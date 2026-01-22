China's Electric Vehicle Invasion: A New Era for Argentina

A massive shipment of over 5,800 electric vehicles from Chinese automaker BYD arrived in Argentina, highlighting a significant shift in the country's trade stance.

This event marks a departure from long-standing protectionist policies as Argentina opens its doors to imports under President Javier Milei's leadership, facilitating foreign goods' access to the market.

The import of Chinese EVs challenges traditional industries and sends a message across the globe, reflecting Beijing's expanding reach in Latin America's automotive sector.

