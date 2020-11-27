Left Menu
Haeal launches co-branded Turmeric Sanitizer and Hand Wash in association with Kerala Blasters football club

Haeal, a wellness FMCG brand from Kerala launched co-branded ayurvedic personal care products in association with Kerala blasters, one of India's top-rated football club.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 27-11-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 11:03 IST
Haeal Logo. Image Credit: ANI

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Haeal, a wellness FMCG brand from Kerala launched co-branded ayurvedic personal care products in association with Kerala blasters, one of India's top-rated football club. This unique new line of products in the ayurvedic category which includes hand sanitizers, hand washes, and shower gels, are all infused with the added benefits of turmeric and other natural ingredients. The co-branded products will sport the club's 'Yellow' in recognition of the brand identity of Kerala Blasters FC and in dedication to the team's fans. The color 'Yellow' also highlights the use of turmeric in the co-branded products.

Haeal is also the official Sponsor of Kerala Blasters for this season of the Indian Super League and the association started in October 2020. As official sponsor, the logo of Haeal has featured on the backside of the Official jersey of the club that will be donned by the players for the season. "Kerala Blasters is the most exciting franchise in the ISL and we are delighted to be partnering with a team that symbolizes the brand values and high-quality association with Haeal. It gives us immense pleasure to be an Official Sponsor of the Blasters, the pride of Kerala. As part of our brand marketing strategy, Haeal looks forward to a long-term win-win partnership with KBFC, and wishes the team a tremendously successful season," said Rahul Mamman, Director, Haeal, speaking on the association.

"Physical wellness is fundamental to on-field performance. We are proud to have partnered with Haeal, a young and enterprising brand that focuses on an individual's holistic wellbeing and promotes happiness in healing, using the power of nature," says Nikhil Bhardwaj, Co-Owner, Kerala Blasters FC. "It gives us immense happiness that our supporters can now be benefitted from their quality, naturally sourced, and affordable wellness products," he added. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

