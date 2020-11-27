Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Traffic cop dragged on road by rickshaw, driver held

An on-duty traffic policeman was dragged on road by an autorikshaw in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city after he tried to stop its driver for carrying more number of passengers than the vehicle's capacity, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 27-11-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 12:48 IST
Maha: Traffic cop dragged on road by rickshaw, driver held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An on-duty traffic policeman was dragged on road by an autorikshaw in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city after he tried to stop its driver for carrying more number of passengers than the vehicle's capacity, an official said on Friday. The incident took place on Jalna Road in the city on Thursday afternoon, in which policeman Haseemuddin Shaikh suffered injuries on his right leg, he said.

"Shaikh was on duty at High Court Signal on Jalna Road, when he spotted an autorickshaw carrying more number of passengers than permitted," the official said. Shaikh stopped the rickshaw and sat on its rear seat.

He asked the driver to take the vehicle by roadside, he added. "However, the driver, identified as Farooq Shah, continued to drive. Shaikh fell down on the road after being pushed from the auto. However, he held on to the vehicle.

After that the driver increased the speed of the vehicle, due to which the policeman got dragged for some distance," he said. The accused was arrested immediately afterwards and will be presented in court on Friday.

An offence was registered against the driver at Pundalik Nagar police station under relevant IPC sections and the Motor Vehicles Act, assistant police inspector Ghanshyam Sonavane said.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finch, Smith hit tons in Australian top order fury

Skipper Aaron Finch and his predecessor Steve Smith struck confident yet contrasting hundreds on a flat track to lead hosts Australia to a commanding 374 for six against a listless India in the first One-day International, here on Friday. O...

World Bank takes initiative to boost Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 recovery

The World Banks new Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, Faris Hadad-Zervos, completed his first visit to Sri Lanka today. The purpose of this visit was to meet key policymakers and understand the countrys development priori...

SC takes cognizance of fire incident at COVID hospital in Rajkot

The Supreme Court Friday took cognizance of the fire incident in a COVID-19 hospital at Rajkot in which several patients have died and sought report from Gujarat government on the issue. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Cen...

Hitachi ABB Power, Ashok Leyland, IIT-Madras team up for e-mobility pilot

Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India, Ashok Leyland and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras IIT-M on Friday announced a partnership for an e-mobility pilot. The tripartite partnership will run an electric bus e-bus pilot to support sustai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020