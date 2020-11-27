Left Menu
TVS Motor unveils mobile app for customers

The TVS Augmented Reality Interactive Vehicle Experience (A.R.I.V.E) app allows an in-depth product exploration and purchase experience using AR technology, the company said in a statement. The app would also make its foray with a module on the company's flagship models, TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, catering to its tech-savvy customers, it added.

TVS Motor Company on Friday said it has launched an app which allows customers to explore and buy any model online from the comfort of their homes. The TVS Augmented Reality Interactive Vehicle Experience (A.R.I.V.E) app allows an in-depth product exploration and purchase experience using AR technology, the company said in a statement.

The app would also make its foray with a module on the company's flagship models, TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, catering to its tech-savvy customers, it added. This will be followed by the inclusion of the entire range of TVS products, TVS Motor company said. "The company has been at the forefront of introducing technological advancements across our products, and services. The TVS A.R.I.V.E app is an extension to that philosophy, as our customers now get an opportunity to explore our products at the convenience of their homes through the AR technology," TVS Motor Company Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles Meghashyam Dighole said.

The app will bridge the gap between a customer's consideration and the decision of testing or purchase, by using augmented reality(AR) to give a 360-degree experience of the product using audio-visual and textual formats, he added..

