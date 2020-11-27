PM to visit Zydus' COVID-19 vaccine development centre in Guj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit pharma major Zydus Cadila's plant near Ahmedabad on Saturday to get information about the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Friday.PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-11-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 13:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit pharma major Zydus Cadila's plant near Ahmedabad on Saturday to get information about the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Friday. Zydus Cadila's plant is situated at Changodar industrial area near Ahmedabad city.
The drug maker had earlier announced that the phase-I clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, has been completed and it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August. "PM Narendra Modi will be on a brief visit of Gujarat on Saturday, during which, he will visit Zydus Cadila's facility to get first-hand information about the progress made by the company so far in terms of development of vaccine against coronavirus," Patel said.
An official said that the prime minister is likely arrive at the plant around 9.30 am. From Ahmedabad, Modi is expected to visit Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for a COVID-19 vaccine.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitin Patel
- Narendra Modi
- PM Narendra Modi
- Patel
- Zydus
- ZyCoV-D
- Zydus Cadila's
ALSO READ
Enhancing every type of connectivity between India and ASEAN is a major priority for us: PM Narendra Modi at India-ASEAN summit.
We believe a cohesive and responsive ASEAN needed for security and growth for all in region: PM Narendra Modi at ASEAN-India summit.
Strategic Partnership of India and ASEAN is based on our shared historical, geographical and cultural heritage: PM Narendra Modi.
There are many similarities between India's Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative and ASEAN's Outlook on Indo Pacific: PM Narendra Modi.
ASEAN group has been core of our Act East Policy from beginning: PM Narendra Modi at India-ASEAN virtual summit.