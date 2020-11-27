Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thirty-nine COVID positive cases so far in Sabarimala

Sabarimala (Ker), Nov 27 (PTI):As many as 39 people including pilgrims, police personnel and temple employees, have tested positive for coronavirus in Sabarimala so far since the Lord Ayyappa temple here was openedfor the annual pilgrimage season on November 16.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 27-11-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 13:59 IST
Thirty-nine COVID positive cases so far in Sabarimala
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 39 people including pilgrims, police personnel and temple employees, have tested positive for coronavirus in Sabarimala so far since the Lord Ayyappa temple here was openedfor the annual pilgrimage season on November 16. According to Travancore Devaswom Board sources here, of the total positive cases, 27 were employees of various departments and all of them were shifted to the first line COVID treatment centres immediately.

All necessary precautionary measures had been taken at the shrine premises and base camps adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, they said. "Four employees of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) including two temporary staff are among those who have been tested positive during the period," a TDB official told PTI.

Two employees of the police mess here were tested positive on Thursday. The total 39 positive cases were those reported at various points including Sannidhanam (temple complex) and Pamba and Nilakkal, the base camps, the official added.

In view of the pandemic outbreak, the Health department has made elaborate arrangements for antigen tests in various centres including all bus stands and railway stations at Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruvalla, Chengannur and Kottayam, where pilgrims arrive to proceed to the Ayyappa temple. As per Covid protocols, those in the 10-60 age group were only allowed to offer prayers at the shrine, where lakhs of devotees visit each year during the pilgrimage season.

Doctors, including specialists, were posted on a rotation basis in Sabarimala. The auspicious Mandala pooja would be held on December 26.

After the Makaravilakku ritual on January 14, the temple would be closed on January 20, marking the end of the season. It is the first annual pilgrimageseason at the hill temple after the coronavirus outbreak.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rabbi attacked at knifepoint by woman assailant in Vienna

A rabbi was attacked at knifepoint in Vienna by a woman who ripped the Jewish skullcap from his head and yelled an anti-Semitic threat before fleeing, police in the Austrian capital said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoo...

Odisha CM orders SIT probe into murder of 5-year-old girl

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced probe by a Special Investigative Team SIT into the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in the Nayagarh district. Taking part in the assembly proceeding through a video-link,...

Number of Spanish hotels for sale swells amid COVID, property portal says

The number of hotels for sale in Spain surged by 19 in October compared to March, with most of those on offer in holiday hotspots, leading property portal Idealista said on Friday. Spains economy is heavily hospitality dependent and lockdow...

MeT department forecasts more rains for TN and Pondy next week

A low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on November 30 could bring more rains to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from December 1, the regional weather office said on Friday. Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S Balachandran, told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020