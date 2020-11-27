Left Menu
Farmers pelt stones, break barricades at Delhi-Haryana Singhu border

Protesting farmers at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border on Friday pelted stones and broke barricades as they clashed with Delhi Police which used tear gas shells to disperse them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 14:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Protesting farmers at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border on Friday pelted stones and broke barricades as they clashed with Delhi Police which used tear gas shells to disperse them. Angry farmers, who were denied entry into the national capital for their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws, managed to break the first layer of barricading, at the border.

Plumes of smoke were seen as security personnel used multiple rounds of tear gas to disperse the protesting farmers at the Singhu border. "The farmers are resorting to stone pelting. They have been denied permission and legal action will be taken against them if they still enter or attempt to jump over barricades," a police official said. At the Singhu border, one of the main routes used to access the city from Punjab, farmers could be seen talking to a battery of police personnel across barbed wire fencing stretching across the road. Multi-layer barricading, including sand laden trucks and water cannons, was put up to block the farmers.

