Left Menu
Development News Edition

MUI says govt assures supply of COVID-19 vaccines for Indian seafarers on priority basis

"To enable Indian seafarers work tirelessly aboard cargo ships and continue their service to our nation in the post pandemic phase, it is absolutely necessary to get them administered COVID-19 vaccine doses at the earliest possible.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:29 IST
MUI says govt assures supply of COVID-19 vaccines for Indian seafarers on priority basis

India's leading maritime union MUI on Friday said it has been assured of supply of COVID-19 vaccines for Indian seafarers on a priority basis by Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.   "Recently, I met our shipping minister in New Delhi and requested to prioritise the supply of COVID vaccines to Indian seafarers. I am extremely grateful to him for accepting our legitimate demand since he also heads The Department of Pharmaceutical, a division of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers," the Maritime Union of India (MUI) General Secretary Amar Singh Thakur said in a statement. About 90 per cent of world trade takes place through sea routes currently. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in India and subsequent lockdowns thereafter, "Indian seafarers have relentlessly worked aboard cargo ships worldwide to serve our nation for maintaining the regular supply of merchandise, including essential items like food, fuel and medicines", he said.

"While we continue to salute the contribution of Indian police personnel and healthcare workers, the immense contribution of Corona warriors like Indian seafarers too deserves huge accolades," he said. Thakur said that protection of Indian seafarers' health will be the prime focus of the MUI going forward. "To enable Indian seafarers work tirelessly aboard cargo ships and continue their service to our nation in the post pandemic phase, it is absolutely necessary to get them administered COVID-19 vaccine doses at the earliest possible. This is why, vaccines should be made available to them on priority basis at the earliest," he added.

With the help of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India, the MUI intends to procure vaccines for its members on priority basis from the manufacturers based in India. Recently, the MUI and its Trusts donated Rs 25 lakh to PM Cares Fund dedicated to strengthen India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.  PTI SID MKJ.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I fear physical and mental harm, says BJP MLA who filed complaint against Lalu

BJP MLA Lalan Kumar Paswan, whom incarcerated RJD president Lalu Prasad had allegedly telephoned from Ranchi, told the Bihar Assembly on Friday that he feared physical and mental harm after having exposed the powerful leader. Paswan, who re...

Brexit goes down to the line: EU and UK say big differences remain

The European Union and Britain said on Friday there were still substantial differences over a Brexit trade deal as the EU chief negotiator prepared to travel to London in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a tumultuous finale to the five-year Br...

Downside risks to growth still persist amid uncertainty around Covid vaccine availability: D&B

The downside risks to growth still persist in view of a possible second wave of COVID-19 and an uncertainty over vaccine availability, even though the latest data points suggest that economic activity has gathered pace, says a report. Accor...

DWS concludes 42 probes into financial irregularities amounting to R3bn

The Special Investigating Unit SIU and the Department of Water and Sanitations Forensic Audit Unit have concluded 42 investigations into the departments financial irregularities amounting to R3 billion during the 20192020 financial year.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020