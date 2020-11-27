Left Menu
Marine Bio Donates High-End Protective Masks to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Marine Bio Co. Ltd., a South Korean firm with the support of the Korean Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) donates hundreds of high-end Air Queen masks to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, as part of the corporate social responsibility initiative towards COVID-19 warriors.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:51 IST
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Marine Bio Co. Ltd., a South Korean firm with the support of the Korean Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) donates hundreds of high-end Air Queen masks to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, as part of the corporate social responsibility initiative towards COVID-19 warriors. Dr. E. Theranirajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, received the high-end protective Air Queen masks from Marine Bio Co. Ltd. - South Korea. Dr. E. Theranirajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, said, “Living in pandemic times, the need for protective face masks for the medical professionals is always critical. I thank Marine Bio and KOTRA for their kind gesture and support in the fight against coronavirus.” The Air Queen antibacterial nanofiber mask consists of three layers, three panels, and a fold, which filters virus and bacteria efficiently. The nanofiber filter’s average space is smaller than 1(0.6) micrometre (µm), which prevents the penetration of droplets and aerosol and ensures better prevention of viruses caused due to transmission. The product is a lightweight, ergonomic design that is certified by the USA FDA and CE and it falls under the FFP2 category.

Mr. Heo Yun-Young, CEO of Marine Bio Co. Ltd. South Korean said, “The pandemic is unprecedented and the fight against the crisis is ongoing. It is essential to support the medical professionals, who work tirelessly on the frontlines of the pandemic. It is vital to safeguard the health of our medical personnel. We are glad to extend our support to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.” Korean Company Contact: Heo Yun-Young, CEO, Marine Bio Co. Ltd. @ +82-10-9636-3833 moreworld@marinebio.kr /www.marinebio.kr. These high-end protective Air Queen masks are widely imported from the buyers from Delhi, Kerala and Chennai.

Image: Marine Bio Donates High-End Protective Masks to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital - L-R: Ms. Da Eun Kim, Marketing Manager, KOTRA, Mr. Jung Hyuk Suh, Director, KOTRA, Dr. E. Theranirajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Govt. General Hospital, Chennai, Dr. J. Muralidharan, Asst. Resident Medical Officer, Rajiv Gandhi Govt. General Hospital, Chennai, Mr. Sreekanathan, Assistant Manager, KOTRA, Mr. Kamaleshan F, Deputy Manager, KOTRA PWR PWR.

