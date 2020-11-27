Left Menu
Development News Edition

DIPAM suggests inclusion of m-cap improvement, asset monetisation in CPSE MoU target

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has suggested inclusion of CPSEs' market capitalisation improvement and asset monetisation as parameters in the MoU target they sign with the government, a top official said on Friday. DIPAM, which manages government investment and equity holding in CPSEs, has also asked public sector enterprises to engage with investors "consistently and transparently" to improve market capitalisation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 16:46 IST
DIPAM suggests inclusion of m-cap improvement, asset monetisation in CPSE MoU target
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has suggested inclusion of CPSEs' market capitalisation improvement and asset monetisation as parameters in the MoU target they sign with the government, a top official said on Friday. DIPAM, which manages government investment and equity holding in CPSEs, has also asked public sector enterprises to engage with investors "consistently and transparently" to improve market capitalisation. It has also asked them to pay interim dividends after quarterly or half-yearly earnings to reward shareholders.

Addressing the PSE Summit organised by CII, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said there are 249 operating CPSEs with a combined turnover and net worth of Rs 24 lakh crore and Rs 12 lakh crore, respectively. There are 54 listed public sector enterprises with a total market capitalisation of Rs 9.74 lakh crore. Pandey said a point of concern has been between March and November, while the Sensex and the Nifty have risen by about 50 per cent, the BSE CPSE Index have risen only 19 per cent.

"In general, we have a problem of PSU stock valuation in market. We must also do atma chintan (introspection)... as to why this is happening. Is it due to something inherently problematic in the way we manage our companies, or is it some issue in the government policy," Pandey said. He added that there is a need to introspect and see and ensure that investors in the public sector company space are equally rewarded and they are not short changed.

He said there are certain issues, like asset turnover ratio, that require improvement in the functioning of CPSE. Investors who have put in money would want to see high return on equity and capital employed, he added. "Market capitalisation improvement and asset monetisation -- these are the two indicators that DIPAM wants to be included going forward in the MoUs that you may sign with administrative ministry," Pandey said.

He added that the reason is that there may be non-core assets that need to be monetised as they are not yielding any returns to the company. "That can be monetised not only for raising resources, but also repayment of debts. Because idle assets do not contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat." The memorandum of understanding (MoU) is a negotiated agreement and contract between the administrative ministry or department and the management of the CPSE, to fix the targets before the beginning of the financial year. Pandey said DIPAM in its capital management policy for CPSEs has advised that there should be a consistent dividend policy by CPSEs.

"We have mentioned that they need not stick to annual dividend, interim dividends are possible to be given semi annually or quarterly depending upon the quantum of dividend," he said. It will help shareholders remain consistently engaged with the company and whenever the quarterly or half-yearly results are announced, certain expectations in terms of dividend are also translated.

He said that in case where the public sector companies that have projects lined up and cannot pay out expected dividend to shareholders, there the top management of the CPSEs should engage with the investors to convince them. "There engagement of top management of CPSE is important. Whereever they have been doing it consistently, transparently, engaging with investors, looking at their questions, explaining the reasons for what they are doing, there the investor community is rewarding them (CPSEs) with better share price," Pandey added.

To improve shareholder value, the DIPAM has decided not to go for equity exchange-traded funds and frequent offer for sale of the same company, as they are creating a price overhang for investors, he added.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SPIC Opens First Model Fertiliser Retail Shop - Kisan Suvidha Kendra in Kerala

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India The first private sector fertiliser company to set up an MFRS in Kerala. The MFRS is set up in association with Horti Research Centre LLP, a dealer with a network of over 4000 farmers. A...

Alita: Battle Angel 2 cast revealed, more on Edward Norton’s returning rumor

The remarkable success of Alita Battle Angel in 2019 paved the way for another movie Alita Battle Angel 2. The demand for the sequel is severe among fans.An online group known as The Alita Army has been actively campaigning for Alita Battl...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States and France confirmed coronavirus vaccines would start rolling out in their countries next month, while Germanys capital city is racing to open six mass vaccination centres by mid-December.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an inte...

Cricket-Smith, Finch hit tons as Australia beat India in tour opener

Steve Smith and Aaron Finch led the way with centuries as Australia opened their home summer with a one-day victory over India by 66 runs on Friday in the first mens international played in front of a crowd since March. The capacity of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020