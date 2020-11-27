Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marine Bio Donates High-End Protective Masks to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

Marine Bio Co. Ltd., a South Korean firm with the support of the Korean Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) donates hundreds of high-end Air Queen masks to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, as part of the corporate social responsibility initiative towards COVID-19 warriors.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:01 IST
Marine Bio Donates High-End Protective Masks to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital
Marine Bio Donates High-End Protective Masks to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Marine Bio Co. Ltd., a South Korean firm with the support of the Korean Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) donates hundreds of high-end Air Queen masks to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, as part of the corporate social responsibility initiative towards COVID-19 warriors. Dr E. Theranirajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, received the high-end protective Air Queen masks from Marine Bio Co. Ltd. - South Korea

"Living in pandemic times, the need for protective face masks for the medical professionals is always critical. I thank Marine Bio and KOTRA for their kind gesture and support in the fight against coronavirus," said Dr E. Theranirajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The Air Queen antibacterial nanofiber mask consists of three layers, three panels, and a fold, which filters virus and bacteria efficiently. The nanofiber filter's average space is smaller than 1(0.6) micrometre (um), which prevents the penetration of droplets and aerosol and ensures better prevention of viruses caused due to transmission. The product is a lightweight, ergonomic design that is certified by the USA FDA and CE and it falls under the FFP2 category.

"The pandemic is unprecedented and the fight against the crisis is ongoing. It is essential to support the medical professionals, who work tirelessly on the frontlines of the pandemic. It is vital to safeguard the health of our medical personnel. We are glad to extend our support to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital," said Heo Yun-Young, CEO of Marine Bio Co. Ltd. South Korean. These high-end protective Air Queen masks are widely imported from the buyers from Delhi, Kerala and Chennai.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Benazir Bhutto's daughter Aseefa to address opposition mega rally in Multan

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest child of former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, is scheduled to address the opposition alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movements PDM forthcoming jalsa in Multan. On Fri...

MX Player drops the episodes of its newest drama 'Beehad ka Baghi'

Mumbai Maharashtra India, November 27 ANIMediawire Revenge is an emotion that can lead you to take many a drastic steps and bringing viewers once such rebellious story from the Indian hinterlands is MX Exclusive Beehad Ka Baghi, that has dr...

SPIC Opens First Model Fertiliser Retail Shop - Kisan Suvidha Kendra in Kerala

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India The first private sector fertiliser company to set up an MFRS in Kerala. The MFRS is set up in association with Horti Research Centre LLP, a dealer with a network of over 4000 farmers. A...

Alita: Battle Angel 2 cast revealed, more on Edward Norton’s returning rumor

The remarkable success of Alita Battle Angel in 2019 paved the way for another movie Alita Battle Angel 2. The demand for the sequel is severe among fans.An online group known as The Alita Army has been actively campaigning for Alita Battl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020