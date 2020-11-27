Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha ATS drug bust: Freezing of property ordered under SAFEMA

A year after a major operation by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad netted drugs and cash totaling Rs 60.1 crore, the competent authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA) ordered freezing of property of the accused, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:31 IST
Maha ATS drug bust: Freezing of property ordered under SAFEMA

A year after a major operation by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad netted drugs and cash totaling Rs 60.1 crore, the competent authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA) ordered freezing of property of the accused, an official said on Friday. The raid by the Vikhroli unit of ATS recovered 146.143 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 58.55 crore, Rs 1.55 crore in cash and three vehicles, and 13 persons were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, an official said.

The accused had bought property, including a plot in MIDC Shirala in Sangli in the name of one Sardar Patil, a flat at Panvel in Raigad valued at Rs 35.10 lakh, a plot in Panvel worth Rs 12.72 lakh and another piece of land valued at Rs 32.93 lakh in the name of Kaisuddin Siddiqui, an ATS statement said. Gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 41.32 lakh, seven foreign-made wrist watches and foreign currency were recovered from accused Mohammed Tanvir Abdul Aziz Paryani, who has links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's operations, it said.

The freezing order was issued by SAFEMA authorities on the basis of the ATS probe and a demand made by the latter for such action..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Classes to resume in medical colleges of Bengal from Dec 1: official

Classes will resume in all medical colleges of West Bengal from December 1, a senior official of the state health department said on Friday. He said that classes will start in a phased manner after properly sanitising the institutes.There h...

Tennis-Organisers await govt nod to allow players to train in Australian Open quarantine

Australian Open organisers said on Friday that nothing regarding the quarantine for players arriving in the country for the Grand Slam had been decided yet despite a report in local media that competitors would be able to train while in sel...

U'khand CM condoles death of army JCO in Pak firing along LoC

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday expressed his grief over the&#160;death of an army JCO in a firing by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and KashmirSubedar Swatantra Singh of 16 Garhwal Rifles hailed from Pauri distr...

NIA files third supplementary charge sheet in Visakhapatnam FICN case

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Friday filed its third supplementary chargesheet in the Fake Indian Currency Notes FICN case of Visakhapatnam in which Bangladeshi smugglers were also involved, an official said. The chargesheet, fil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020