Left Menu
Development News Edition

US agency investigating Tesla front suspension failures

The US government's road safety agency is investigating complaints that suspensions can fail on nearly 115,000 Tesla electric vehicles.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:32 IST
US agency investigating Tesla front suspension failures

The US government's road safety agency is investigating complaints that suspensions can fail on nearly 115,000 Tesla electric vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 43 complaints that linkages near the ball joints can fail, allowing contact between the tire and wheel liner.

The probe announced Friday covers 2015 through 2017 Model S sedans and 2016 through 2017 Model X SUVs. The agency says 32 owners complained of failures at low speeds, but 11 said the links failed on roads while traveling above 10 mph including four at highway speeds. It says the number of complaints is increasing as the vehicles age, with 32 in the last two years. Three of the highway complaints came in the last three months.

The agency says it will investigate how often the problem happens and the safety consequences. The probe could lead to a recall. A message was left early Friday seeking comment from Tesla.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Classes to resume in medical colleges of Bengal from Dec 1: official

Classes will resume in all medical colleges of West Bengal from December 1, a senior official of the state health department said on Friday. He said that classes will start in a phased manner after properly sanitising the institutes.There h...

Tennis-Organisers await govt nod to allow players to train in Australian Open quarantine

Australian Open organisers said on Friday that nothing regarding the quarantine for players arriving in the country for the Grand Slam had been decided yet despite a report in local media that competitors would be able to train while in sel...

U'khand CM condoles death of army JCO in Pak firing along LoC

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday expressed his grief over the&#160;death of an army JCO in a firing by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and KashmirSubedar Swatantra Singh of 16 Garhwal Rifles hailed from Pauri distr...

NIA files third supplementary charge sheet in Visakhapatnam FICN case

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Friday filed its third supplementary chargesheet in the Fake Indian Currency Notes FICN case of Visakhapatnam in which Bangladeshi smugglers were also involved, an official said. The chargesheet, fil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020