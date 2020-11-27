Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philip Green's Arcadia fights for survival after COVID-19 hit

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:49 IST
Philip Green's Arcadia fights for survival after COVID-19 hit

Retail magnate Philip Green's Arcadia, which owns Topshop and many other British fashion brands, said it was working on a number of options to secure its future after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered its business.

Sky News earlier reported on Friday the group risked going into administration within days, threatening 15,000 jobs. "The forced closure of our stores for sustained periods as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a material impact on trading across our businesses," the company said in a statement.

"As a result, the Arcadia boards have been working on a number of contingency options to secure the future of the group’s brands." In what could be Britain's biggest corporate collapse of the pandemic so far, Sky said Arcadia was preparing to appoint administrators from Deloitte as soon as Monday to handle the process.

Arcadia, which Green purchased for 850 million pounds in 2002, is a major force on the British high street. In addition to Topshop, it owns Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Miss Selfridge, Evans and Burton brands, trading from over 500 stores. Arcadia said its brands continued to trade and its stores would reopen next week when the government's latest pandemic restrictions ease.

The company declined to comment beyond its statement. Deloitte was not immediately available to comment. STRUCTURAL CHALLENGE

Even before the pandemic, bricks and mortar clothing retail in Britain was facing a major structural challenge with the economics of operating stores on traditional leases proving increasingly difficult as more trade migrates online. Already this year Debenhams, Oasis, Warehouse, Laura Ashley, Peacocks and Jaeger have fallen into administration.

Arcadia's demise would likely bring down the curtain on the 68-year old Green's extraordinary career. He was once known as the "king of the high street" and twice tried and failed to buy Marks & Spencer.

In 2005 Arcadia famously took on more debt and paid Green's wife Tina, Arcadia's registered owner, a 1.2 billion pound dividend. But Green's star has dramatically waned in recent years.

His reputation was badly damaged by the collapse of department store chain BHS in 2016 and its aftermath. Green had sold BHS to a collection of little-known investors for a nominal sum of a pound the previous year. Then in 2018, Green was named in Britain's parliament as having taken legal action to try to prevent publication of allegations of sexual harassment against him. He has denied the allegations.

($1 = 0.7500 pounds)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's budget airline under fire for plane's phallic flight route

National carrier Aeroflot should consider sacking the head of its budget airline after one of its passenger planes appeared to trace a phallic-like route in the sky during a commercial flight, Russias state aviation authority has recommende...

Ind vs Aus: Stoinis doubtful for 2nd ODI after picking side injury

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis may be a doubtful started for the second ODI against India as he picked up a side injury during the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Stoinis left the...

COVID-19 epidemic in Britain shrinking with R estimated below 1

The COVID-19 epidemic in Britain is shrinking slightly with the reproduction R number estimated to be below 1, hinting at the impact of Englands second national lockdown in bringing infections down, government scientists said on Friday.The ...

DTC Board gives nod to procure 1,250 low-floor buses

In a move that will boost public transport in the national capital, the Delhi Transport Corporation DTC Board in its meeting on Friday decided for procurement of 1,250 low floor air-conditioned CNG buses. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020