Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Gatwick Airport sees travel boost from new testing rules

Wingate, who has had to axe 45% of Gatwick's staff during the pandemic, forecast a travel recovery next summer, when he expected the airport's airlines to be flying between 60% and 70% of their 2019 capacity. "I expect once the vaccinations roll out and the testing is rolled out, we should expect to see quite a strong performance in the market next summer," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:06 IST
UK's Gatwick Airport sees travel boost from new testing rules

The boss of Britain's Gatwick Airport said the introduction of shorter quarantine times from mid-December was boosting travel, and that the combination of testing and a COVID-19 vaccine means he is optimistic holidays can restart next year.

Gatwick, Britain's second busiest airport, is opening a new COVID-19 testing facility on Monday, offering passengers discounted tests. CEO Stewart Wingate hopes by making it easier and cheaper to get a test, more people will travel. From mid-December, travellers arriving in England will have to quarantine for five days instead of 14 if they have a negative test, a rule change which Wingate said is helping.

"We are seeing already an uptick in flights, so we should expect to see about 100 flights per day by the time we get to the middle of December, and across the Christmas period," he told Reuters in an interview. The pandemic has battered the aviation industry, leaving Gatwick particularly exposed as airlines such as British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have prioritised flights from Heathrow, Britain's no.1 airport to the west of London.

During England's latest lockdown in November, Gatwick, easyJet's biggest base, had about four flights a day, a startling drop from 600 flights a day this time last year. Some of Gatwick's airlines, such as Norwegian, are fighting for survival. Wingate, who has had to axe 45% of Gatwick's staff during the pandemic, forecast a travel recovery next summer, when he expected the airport's airlines to be flying between 60% and 70% of their 2019 capacity.

"I expect once the vaccinations roll out and the testing is rolled out, we should expect to see quite a strong performance in the market next summer," he said. The testing site in a long-stay car park at Gatwick will initially be able to test up to 500 people per day, but this could be ramped up to 2,000 a day, and then 4,000 a day given sufficient demand, according to testing company ExpressTest.

Wingate said demand for tests at the site was "strong" and he hoped ExpressTest would roll out more sites. They will cost Gatwick passengers 60 pounds ($80), and anyone else 100 pounds. Wingate said Gatwick, 30 miles south of London, also remained attractive to airlines. Hungarian airline Wizz Air has publicly said it wants to expand at Gatwick, and Wingate said others did too.

"Ryanair are quite keen to grow as well at the airport," he said. ($1 = 0.7500 pounds)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stresses on independence of tribunals, directs Govt to constitute National Tribunals Commission

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to constitute a National Tribunals Commission NTC which would act as an independent body to supervise appointments and functioning as well as take care of the administrative and infrastructura...

Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh injured in attack -Fars news agency

Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was injured in an attack outside the capital Tehran on Friday and was being treated in a hospital, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.Shortly before, several Iranian news outle...

Germany to double net borrowing for 2021 to fight pandemic impact

Germany plans to almost double the borrowing it had planned for next year to finance emergency aid for businesses during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday. The parliamentary budget committ...

Russia's budget airline under fire for plane's phallic flight route

National carrier Aeroflot should consider sacking the head of its budget airline after one of its passenger planes appeared to trace a phallic-like route in the sky during a commercial flight, Russias state aviation authority has recommende...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020