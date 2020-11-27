Left Menu
Development News Edition

FDI up 15 pc to USD 30 bn during April-Sep 2020: Govt data

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India grew by 15 per cent to USD 30 billion during the first half of the current fiscal, according to official data. Inflow of FDI during April-September 2019-20 stood at USD 26 billion, as per the data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 22:18 IST
FDI up 15 pc to USD 30 bn during April-Sep 2020: Govt data

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India grew by 15 per cent to USD 30 billion during the first half of the current fiscal, according to official data. Inflow of FDI during April-September 2019-20 stood at USD 26 billion, as per the data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). In July, the country had attracted USD 17.5 billion worth of foreign investments. Sectors which attracted maximum foreign inflows during April-September 2020-21 included computer software and hardware (USD 17.55 billion), services (USD 2.25 billion), trading (USD 949 billion), chemicals (USD 437 million) and automobile (USD 417 million). Singapore emerged as the largest source of FDI in India during the period with USD 8.3 billion investments. It was followed by the US (USD 7.12 billion), Cayman Islands (USD 2.1 billion), Mauritius (USD 2 billion), the Netherlands (USD 1.5 billion), UK (USD 1.35 billion), France (USD 1.13 billion) and Japan (USD 653 million). Further, according to DPIIT, total FDI (including reinvested earnings) stood at about USD 40 billion. FDI is a major driver of economic growth and an important source of non-debt finance for the economic development of the country. The government has carried out FDI reforms in various sectors, including contract manufacturing and coal mining.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four killed due to Nivar cyclone in TN; Centre, state announce relief

The Centre on Friday pledged all support to cyclone Nivar-affected Tamil Nadu with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Palniswami announcing relief to the kin of those killed. Nivar which wreaked havoc in 18 districts of ...

Farmers' protest: National highway at Singhu border turns into mega kitchen at evening

A stretch of the national highway at Singhu border turned into a mega kitchen on Friday evening as exhausted farmers camped on the road along with their tractors and cooked dinner following a long day of protest. Even as police permitted th...

'IEEE Milestone' status for Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope

The Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope GMRT near here has received the prestigious IEEE Milestone status that honours significant technical achievements and excellence in unique products, services, seminal papers and patents for th benefit of ...

FACTBOX-Soccer-Reaction from club managers to the death of Maradona

Following is a selection of quotes from top-flight club managers on Diego Maradona, following his death Manchester City manager Pep GuardiolaOn striker Sergio Aguero, whose son is Maradonas grandson It is difficult for me to talk about his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020