Ireland to reopen all shops, restaurants and gastro-pubs next week

Ireland will allow all shops, restaurants, gastro-pubs and gyms to reopen nationwide next week, and permit travel between counties from Dec. 18, to facilitate a "different but special" Christmas", Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Friday.

Ireland became one of first European countries to reimpose tough COVID-19 constraints six weeks ago when the government shut non-essential retail and limited pubs and restaurants to takeaway service under its highest level of restrictions.

Pubs that serve only drinks will remain shut across Ireland and be given additional financial support. People can welcome up to two other households into their homes between Dec. 18 and Jan. 6.