Belgium eases some pandemic rules, stays strict on Christmas

Now that all the virus indicators are declining, the government said on Friday that non-essential shops could open under restricted conditions next week. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that beyond containing the virus, everyone had to make sure that loneliness did not strike.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 28-11-2020 03:15 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 03:09 IST
Belgium eases some pandemic rules, stays strict on Christmas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Belgium has relaxed some rules imposed to contain the coronavirus resurgence but is remaining strict on family gatherings over Christmas. Now that all the virus indicators are declining, the government said on Friday that non-essential shops could open under restricted conditions next week.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that beyond containing the virus, everyone had to make sure that loneliness did not strike. "We must also be sure that during Christmas and New Year people are not alone, so that is why on the evening of December 24 or 25 isolated people, people living alone, will have the possibility to invite up to two people inside their home," De Croo said.

It was only a tiny concession for the Christmas break, compared to what some other European nations envisage. One of the hardest-hit countries in Europe, Belgium has reported more than 16,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

