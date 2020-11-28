Left Menu
Cash flow issues weighing down businesses during COVID-19 pandemic: ILO Survey

Micro and small enterprises worst affected by COVID-19 pandemic, says a survey of 4,500 enterprises in 45 countries.

ILO | Geneva | Updated: 28-11-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 10:15 IST
Cash flow issues weighing down businesses during COVID-19 pandemic: ILO Survey
cash flow Image Credit: Pixabay

A new report on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses shows that their greatest challenges have been insufficient cash flow to maintain staff and operations, supplier disruptions, and access to raw materials.

With businesses already undergoing significant competitive pressure prior to the crisis, government restrictions, health challenges, and the economic fall-out brought by COVID-19 further set back many enterprises.

Interrupting cash flow was the greatest problem, the survey found. More than 85 percent reported the pandemic had a high or medium financial impact on their operations. Only a third said they had sufficient funding for recovery. Micro and small enterprises (those with 99 employees or fewer) were worst affected.

The survey, carried out by Employers and Business Membership Organizations (EBMOs), involved more than 4,500 enterprises in 45 countries worldwide. EBMOs gathered data from their enterprise members between March and June 2020. The businesses were asked about operational continuity, financial health, and their workforce.

At that time, 78 percent of those surveyed reported that they had changed their operations to protect them from COVID-19, but three-quarters were able to continue operating in some form despite measures arising from government restrictions. Eighty-five percent had already implemented measures to protect staff from the virus.

Nearly 80 percent said they planned to retain their staff – larger companies were more likely to say this. However, around a quarter reported that they anticipated losing more than 40 percent of their staff.

Looking into the future, preparing for unforeseen circumstances and mitigating risks associated with a disruption of business operations is needed. Fewer than half the enterprises surveyed had a business continuity plan (BCP) when the pandemic hit, with micro and small businesses the least likely to have made such preparations. Additionally, only 26 percent of the enterprises who responded said they were fully insured and 54 percent had no coverage at all. Medium-sized enterprises, (those with 100 to 250 employees), were most likely to have full or partial coverage.

Strengthening government support measures for enterprises is also vital for their recovery. Four out of ten enterprises said they had no funding to support business recovery while two-thirds said funding was insufficient. Of the sectors analyzed, the tourism and hospitality sector, followed by retail and sales, were most likely to report funding issues.

