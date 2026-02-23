Kim Jong Un Re-elected as General Secretary at North Korea's Party Congress
North Korea's Workers' Party has re-elected Kim Jong Un as general secretary during its congress meetings. The party also elected new Central Committee members and adopted revisions to its rules. Details of the changes were not disclosed, according to the state news agency KCNA.
North Korea's ruling Workers' Party has re-elected Kim Jong Un as its general secretary during a recent party congress, according to the state news agency KCNA.
The congress, which spanned several days, also resulted in the election of new members to the party's Central Committee and revisions to its rules.
While the specific changes to the party's regulations were not disclosed by KCNA, the move reaffirms Kim Jong Un's position and influence within the country's governing framework.
