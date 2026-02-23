End of an Era: The Fall of 'El Mencho' and Its Ramifications

The Mexican army accomplished a major feat on Sunday by killing Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, also known as 'El Mencho,' the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This marks a significant victory for the government in its fight against drug trafficking.

However, the operation ignited immediate violence, with roadblocks and burning vehicles springing up across Jalisco and neighboring states. This turmoil led to school closures and flight cancellations, especially affecting the tourist city of Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara, where next summer's soccer World Cup matches are scheduled.

The U.S. and Canadian embassies warned their citizens of potential danger, urging them to stay indoors. Meanwhile, Mexico's security strategy comes under scrutiny as President Claudia Sheinbaum celebrates the achievement but faces ongoing pressure to contain the resulting violence.

