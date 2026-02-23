Left Menu

Massive Missile Attack Disrupts Belgorod's Energy Supplies

A significant missile attack by Ukraine caused severe damage to the energy infrastructure in Russia's Belgorod region, affecting power, heat, and water supplies. The attack targeted Belgorod city and its outskirts near the Ukraine border. Governor Gladkov reported the incident, with full damage assessment pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 04:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 04:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant Ukrainian missile assault heavily impacted Russia's energy infrastructure in the Belgorod region, generating serious disruptions in essential services such as power, heating, and water supplies, according to reports from the local governor.

The governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, conveyed on Telegram that the attack caused extensive damage. This event resulted in notable interruptions in electricity, water, and heating services across residences in the area.

Belgorod city, positioned 40 km (25 miles) from the Ukrainian border, along with surrounding areas, bore the brunt of this large-scale strike. Detailed assessments of the inflicted damage were expected at dawn, as the region, amidst ongoing conflict, faces frequent aggression from Ukrainian forces.

