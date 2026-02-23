North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has solidified his control by being re-elected as general secretary of the ruling Workers' Party during its congress meetings. This development, reported by state news agency KCNA, underscores Kim's influence in elevating the country's global standing.

KCNA praised Kim for turning North Korea's military into a formidable force and boosting its nuclear capabilities, strengthening the nation's defense strategy. Under his regime, North Korea has reportedly heightened its international position and created a beneficial environment for its ideological pursuits.

The party congress, which convened for the ninth time, also elected new members to the Central Committee and revised party regulations. Specifics of these changes were not provided, maintaining intrigue as South Korea closely monitors potential shifts in North Korea's political landscape.