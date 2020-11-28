Left Menu
Sigatul Mazaraat, AI Vazaratus Saifiyah of Mumbai Gets Included in World Book of Records London

Sigatul Mazaraat, Al Vazaratus Saifiyah of Mumbai (Maharashtra) India has been included in World Book of Records for 14 unique Management Tools and Techniques created and Published together 'A Book on Management Techniques' wherein 16 employees of this organization across India were recognised for creating management tools for the management fraternity.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-11-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 15:25 IST
16 employees of Sigatul Mazaraat alumni of Al Jamiatus Saifiyah, Surat with their book - "A Book on Management Techniques" which has been included in the World Book of Records UK. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sigatul Mazaraat, Al Vazaratus Saifiyah of Mumbai (Maharashtra) India has been included in World Book of Records for 14 unique Management Tools and Techniques created and Published together 'A Book on Management Techniques' wherein 16 employees of this organization across India were recognised for creating management tools for the management fraternity. Significantly, 14 management techniques created and published in a recognized journal as management research papers together by 16 alumni of Al Jamea TUS Saifiyah - an Islamic Education Institute, Surat on 18-07-2019. Which published as a book titled- 'A Book on management Techniques' with having ISBN 978-93-87063-78-5.

The record certificate of inclusion was presented digitally to Sigatul Mazaraat, Al Vazaratus Saifiyah Administration of His Holiness Dr Syedna Aaliqadar Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb TUS Mumbai (Maharashtra) India by officials World Book of Records. This was informed by Santosh Shukla, Supreme Court, Advocate (President, World Book of Records). World Book of Records (WBR) is one of the leading organizations in international certification of world records. It works intercontinental from Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia with global network. It recognizes potential of talent and capabilities in world records through international certification. It also honours personalities and lists places of outstanding contribution for humanity and universal peace.

On being recognized by World Book of Records, (India Edition), Sigatul Mazaraat, Al VazaratUS Saifiyah Administration was congratulated by Shri Virendra Sharma (Member of Parliament, England), Dr Diwakar Sukul (Chairman, World Book of Records, London), Shri Santosh Shukla (President, World Book of Records, Indo-UK) and other dignitaries from international scenario. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

