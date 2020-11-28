Left Menu
4 on fishing boat off Palghar coast rescued after 50 hours

Four fishermen were rescued off Palghar coast on Saturday after their boat suffered an engine failure and got stranded at sea due to bad weather for over 50 hours, a senior police official said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 28-11-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 19:38 IST
Four fishermen were rescued off Palghar coast on Saturday after their boat suffered an engine failure and got stranded at sea due to bad weather for over 50 hours, a senior police official said. Palghar Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Shinde said fishing boat 'Agnimata' had left with four on board at 6am on Thursday and was expected to return at 6pm that day, but did not.

"After their kin filed a complaint, a search operation was mounted and two boats from a nearby village were sent but in vain. However, we soon got information from a boat out at sea that the vessel in question had suffered engine failure and was drifting away due to heavy winds," he said. It was a mechanical boat and had no wireless set nor did the fishermen on board have mobile phones, all of which hindered efforts to trace it, he said.

"We contacted the Maharashtra Maritime Board, Coast Guard, Navy, Mumbai police etc as well as agencies in Gujarat. A fresh search operation started at 6am on Saturday with police personnel on four boats and Agnimata was traced at 10am," the SP added.

Fishermen Gyaneshwar Tandel (51), Dileep Tandel (55), Jagannath Tandel (61) and Pravin Dhanu (38), all residents of Satpati village, were rescued and are in good health, he said. PTI COR BNM BNM

