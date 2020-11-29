Left Menu
Development News Edition

Environment-friendly 'kulhad' to replace plastic tea cups at railway stations

The minister was speaking at an event organised at the Dhigawara railway station in Rajasthan's Alwar district to mark the inauguration of the newly electrified Dhigawara-Bandikui section under the North Western Railway. This initiative will be the contribution of the Railways towards a plastic-free India, Goyal said. This will be the contribution of Railways towards plastic-free India," he said. Kulhads save the environment and lakhs of people can get employment from it, Goyal added..

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-11-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 14:06 IST
Environment-friendly 'kulhad' to replace plastic tea cups at railway stations

Tea will be sold in environment-friendly 'kulhads' (earthen cups) in place of plastic cups at all railway stations in the country, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday. The minister was speaking at an event organised at the Dhigawara railway station in Rajasthan's Alwar district to mark the inauguration of the newly electrified Dhigawara-Bandikui section under the North Western Railway.

This initiative will be the contribution of the Railways towards a plastic-free India, Goyal said. "Tea is given in 'kulhad' at nearly 400 railway stations in the country today, and in future, it is our planning that tea will be sold only in kulhads at all railway stations in the country. This will be the contribution of Railways towards plastic-free India," he said.

Kulhads save the environment and lakhs of people can get employment from it, Goyal added..

TRENDING

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I-T dept detects Rs 450 crore undisclosed income after raids in TN against two groups

The Income-tax department has detected undisclosed income of Rs 450 crore after it searched an IT SEZ developer, its former director and a stainless steel supplier based in Tamil&#160;Nadu, the CBDT said on Sunday. The searches were carried...

Environment-friendly 'kulhad' to replace plastic tea cups at railway stations

Tea will be sold in environment-friendly kulhads earthen cups in place of plastic cups at all railway stations in the country, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday. The minister was speaking at an event organised at the Dhigawara ra...

Olympic-bound athletes will be given priority when COVID-19 vaccine is available: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that Olympic-bound athletes and the support staff will be given priority when a vaccine is available for COVID-19. Rijiju also said that the country is expected to send the largest ever contingent...

Manufacturers asked to keep 50% oxygen for medical use in Guj

Amid a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, the state health department has again directed oxygen production units to keep 50 per cent of their production for medical use so that it could be easily made available to hospitals treating c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020