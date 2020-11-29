Left Menu
Housejoy on track to clock Rs 150 cr GMV in FY21, sees strong growth in beauty, home services

Speaking to PTI, Housejoy founder and CEO Sanchit Gaurav said the company has crossed pre-COVID numbers by a significant stretch in certain categories like home cleaning and virus fumigation, while the festive season spurred demand in segments like beauty services. "We have been growing at 20 per cent month-on-month profitably and have recovered to pre-COVID numbers overall post the lockdown.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 14:31 IST
Housejoy on track to clock Rs 150 cr GMV in FY21, sees strong growth in beauty, home services

Tech-led home construction, maintenance and beauty services provider Housejoy has seen a strong growth in its business, driven by segments like construction and beauty, and is on track to close the financial year with Rs 150 crore in GMV, a top company official said. Speaking to PTI, Housejoy founder and CEO Sanchit Gaurav said the company has crossed pre-COVID numbers by a significant stretch in certain categories like home cleaning and virus fumigation, while the festive season spurred demand in segments like beauty services.

"We have been growing at 20 per cent month-on-month profitably and have recovered to pre-COVID numbers overall post the lockdown. We have expanded to 10 new cities for our on-demand and construction business," he said. The company had clocked Rs 135 crore GMV (gross merchandise value) in FY20, and is on track to close the current fiscal at Rs 150 crore in GMV, Gaurav added.

GMV is the sum of all project values undertaken by the company. Housejoy charges a commission fee on these projects. Housejoy operates on-demand services in 14 major Indian cities, and undertakes home construction projects in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Gaurav said the company currently has over 9,000 service providers across India, and gets on an average over 25,000 bookings for on-demand services every month. "Just post lockdown, the numbers were almost half, but many have come back. In the construction segment, for example, we used to have more than 700 construction workers across all our sites pre-COVID and post lockdown. This fell down to 100 as many migrated to their hometowns," he explained.

With necessary support from Housejoy, the number is growing and will hit pre-Covid numbers soon, he added. Gaurav said the construction segment is growing 20 per cent month-on-month post lockdown, while on-demand maintenance services are growing slowly but sustainably.

Home cleaning and virus fumigation have clocked the fastest growth post lockdown, while the beauty segment has achieved 80 per cent of pre-COVID numbers on account of the festive demand. While business had been adversely impacted during the lockdown due to restriction on movement, Housejoy has seen a steady recovery as consumers are opting to avail services, given the assurance that adequate sanitation measures are being taken.

"We have mandated our service providers to use masks, gloves and sanitisers while rendering services. We ensure that our service providers undergo daily temperature checks and regular health checkups. Our service providers are trained on WHO-recommended hygiene protocols and are encouraged to follow them while providing services," Gaurav said. He added that single-use products are used to ensure hygiene and are disposed of properly, post the service.

"From appliance repair, virus fumigation to home cleaning, our service providers adhere to social distancing protocols and ensure zero contact services. Sterilisation of all equipment in use is done by our service providers before every service and disinfected post the service," he said..

