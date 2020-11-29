Left Menu
Centre should not set any conditions to hold talks with agitating farmers: Jain

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the Centre should not set any conditions to hold talks with the agitating farmers who have been demanding that it repeal the new farm laws.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the Centre should not set any conditions to hold talks with the agitating farmers who have been demanding that it repeal the new farm laws. His remarks come a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with farmers if they shift their protest to a designated place and vacate roads and highways, where they have been protesting.

"There should not be any conditions to talk to the farmers. The talks should take place immediately. They are the farmers of our country. They should be allowed to hold peaceful protests wherever they want," the minister told reporters. Farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, had called Delhi Chalo march, demanding that the central government repeal the new farm laws, which, they said, should be replaced with another set of legislations after wider consultation with the stakeholders.

"These farmers have travelled hundreds of kilometers from their homes taking a lot of trouble. They want to voice their concerns. They have the right to express their views in a peaceful manner. It is a democracy," Jain said. On the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, the minister said the positivity rate has reduced by more than 50 per cent since November 7, when it was 15.26 per cent, which is a "sign of relief".

He added that the Centre had asked laboratories to increase the number of RT-PCR tests, but they do not have that much capacity.

