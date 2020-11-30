Left Menu
Development News Edition

Feeling Good vs Looking Good: 49 percent of Gen Z Indian Men Are Highly Engaged in Facial Creams

For Indian men, a boost to their self-confidence (40 per cent) outranks looking attractive (35 per cent) as the reason why they use men's grooming products, according to the latest research from Mintel, the experts in what consumers want and why.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-11-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 12:20 IST
Feeling Good vs Looking Good: 49 percent of Gen Z Indian Men Are Highly Engaged in Facial Creams
Mintel. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): For Indian men, a boost to their self-confidence (40 per cent) outranks looking attractive (35 per cent) as the reason why they use men's grooming products, according to the latest research from Mintel, the experts in what consumers want and why. However, the opposite is true for men in Gen Z: looking attractive (40 per cent) is one of their main reasons to use grooming products. Moreover, Gen Z men are highly engaged in facial creams (49 per cent) and, for over a third of them (34 per cent), skin concerns like acne and dark spots are a top concern.

Tanya Rajani, India Beauty and Personal Care Analyst, Mintel, said: "Self-confidence is one of the key motivations for Indian men to use grooming products. With the influence of social media encouraging them to pursue the latest grooming trends, there is a shift in mindset from looking attractive to feeling confident and presentable. Previously, brands concentrated their communication and claims on attracting the opposite gender. This is paving the way to more personality- and confidence-building product claims.

"For Gen Z, grooming is mainly about attracting a romantic partner. However, this is a short-lived narrative as in the next five years, Gen Z will mature into more prominent consumers with higher earnings. Tapping into them now will be key in both current and future strategies. Brands can act as mentors inducting Gen Z into grooming rituals and building their personality through grooming. Moreover, with some Gen Z facing post-puberty acne scars and other skin disorders, brands that make them feel confident by addressing skin issues will stay relevant." Gen Z is rejecting external influencers

Mintel research reveals that when it comes to influencers, male friends (45 per cent) have encouraged more Gen Z consumers to use products in comparison to celebrities (23 per cent), promotional offers (19 per cent), and bloggers (17 per cent). "Among Gen Z males, friends are seen to be twice as effective as celebrities and three times more effective than bloggers or marketing promotions. The category previously driven by advertisements and celebrity endorsement is moving away to a smaller personal group of influencers--male friends. While celebrity endorsement still has mass appeal, however, moving forward the social circle will start to dominate as an influencing power. Men's grooming brands can look to build brand ambassador programs at campuses and colleges to encourage more Gen Z consumers to start using such products and include them in their regime from an early age," concludes Tanya.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VisionRI shortlisted for project to support operationalization of KMP for Lake Chad Region

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted to support the operationalization of a regional knowledge and monitoring platform KMP for the Lake Chad Region Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria. The KMP will be hosted w...

UK minister says on Brexit trade deal: Time is running out

Britain and the European Union are running out of time to clinch a Brexit trade deal, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Monday. We really are now running out of time, this is the crucial week, we need to get a breakthrough, Eusti...

Medical camp organised at Delhi's Singhu border, doctors call for COVID-19 tests of protesters

A medical check-up camp has been set up at the Singhu border Delhi-Haryana border where farmers are protesting against the Central farm laws. The volunteer doctors at the camp have urged the Central government to conduct COVID-19 test among...

Sri Lanka coronavirus prison riot leaves 8 dead, over 50 wounded

At least eight prisoners were killed and more than 50 injured in clashes with guards at a Sri Lankan prison, officials said on Monday, as authorities tried to quell a protest over rising corornavirus infections in the countrys crowded jails...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020