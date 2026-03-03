Left Menu

Urgent Aid Crossing Reopening in Gaza

The United Nations World Food Programme has announced the reopening of aid crossings into Gaza. This move is essential for timely aid delivery, as stated by Samer Abdel Jaber, WFP Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:26 IST
The United Nations World Food Programme announced on Tuesday that aid crossings into Gaza, temporarily closed, will reopen. This development is crucial to ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches those in need without delay.

"The crossings will be opened, and that is timely for us," said Samer Abdel Jaber, the WFP Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe. He emphasized the urgency of the situation.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva via video link from Cairo, Jaber stressed the importance of swift action to facilitate the necessary aid flow into Gaza.

