Urgent Aid Crossing Reopening in Gaza

The United Nations World Food Programme announced on Tuesday that aid crossings into Gaza, temporarily closed, will reopen. This development is crucial to ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches those in need without delay.

"The crossings will be opened, and that is timely for us," said Samer Abdel Jaber, the WFP Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe. He emphasized the urgency of the situation.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva via video link from Cairo, Jaber stressed the importance of swift action to facilitate the necessary aid flow into Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)