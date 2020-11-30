2 killed in head-on collision in UP's Bahraich

Two people died and four others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a jeep on the Bahraich-Nanpara road here, police said on Monday. The accident occurred on Sunday night near Prahlada village under Matera Police Station area when the car while overtaking a tractor-trolley collided with the jeep coming from the opposite direction, ASP (rural) Ashok Kumar said.

All six occupants of the car were injured and taken to he district hospital where doctors declared Heena Shaikh (25) and Rahim (23) dead. The victims are residents of Nazirpura locality in Bahraich city, they said.