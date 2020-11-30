Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 killed in head-on collision in UP's Bahraich

Two people died and four others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a jeep on the Bahraich-Nanpara road here, police said on Monday.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 30-11-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 15:38 IST
2 killed in head-on collision in UP's Bahraich
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two people died and four others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a jeep on the Bahraich-Nanpara road here, police said on Monday. The accident occurred on Sunday night near Prahlada village under Matera Police Station area when the car while overtaking a tractor-trolley collided with the jeep coming from the opposite direction, ASP (rural) Ashok Kumar said.

All six occupants of the car were injured and taken to he district hospital where doctors declared Heena Shaikh (25) and Rahim (23) dead. The victims are residents of Nazirpura locality in Bahraich city, they said.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC will get a taste of its own medicine : Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata, Nov 30 PTI BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh Monday hit back at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for calling him a goonda and said the saffron party believed in standing by the people and the ruling side will get the taste of its own me...

7 alleged Maoists surrender before police in Visakhapatnam

At least seven alleged Maoists of the Andhra-Odisha AOB border division surrendered before police in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.The surrendered militia members have been identified as J Bala Raju, J Bala Krishna, J Prakash, J John, J Paul, K C...

Ethiopia's PM relishes victory, but Tigrayan leader says war not over

Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed praised his soldiers on Monday for victory over a rebellious northern movement, but the leader of Tigrays forces said they were still fighting amid fears of a protracted guerrilla conflict. The nearly mon...

Violence, floods in South Sudan's Warrap state displace thousands

James Athian and his nine children have been living in a makeshift camp in South Sudans Warrap state for two months since floods destroyed their house.Athian and his family are among the 377,300 people displaced by floods and violence in Wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020