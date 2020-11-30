Left Menu
Ola appoints Jose Pinheiro to head global manufacturing, operations of electric biz

His deep manufacturing expertise will be critical in building Ola's entire range of two-wheeler products, starting with the soon to launch electric scooter, it noted. Pinheiro was earlier the Vice President of Manufacturing for General Motors Latin America, based out of Sao Paulo and has over 45 years of leadership experience.

30-11-2020
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ola on Monday said it has appointed former General Motors executive Jose Pinheiro as Head of Global Manufacturing and Operations for its electric business. In this role, Pinheiro will spearhead Ola's ambitions to build world-class manufacturing facilities, starting with the world's largest scooter factory, and then expanding to multiple such facilities across India, a statement said.

These manufacturing facilities will enable Ola to rapidly bring to market its wide range of two-wheeler products currently under development, it added. His deep manufacturing expertise will be critical in building Ola's entire range of two-wheeler products, starting with the soon to launch electric scooter, it noted.

Pinheiro was earlier the Vice President of Manufacturing for General Motors Latin America, based out of Sao Paulo and has over 45 years of leadership experience. He managed 16 GM industrial complexes across nine countries. "I am excited to have Jose join our leadership team at Ola. His deep domain expertise will help us deliver the game-changing Ola electric scooter at scale and will help catalyse the Indian EV ecosystem. At Ola, we will continue to strive towards building in India for India and the world," Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said.

Aggarwal said he was looking forward to working closely with Pinheiro to build world-class manufacturing facilities and accelerating the world's movement towards sustainable mobility. Speaking on his appointment, Pinheiro said the rapid pace of progress at Ola is impressive and energising.

"I am looking forward to contributing to Ola's mission of sustainable mobility. More than anything else I am very excited to be in India and work with this passionate group of people," he added.

