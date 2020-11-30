Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain hands BAE Systems 2.4 bln stg munitions contract

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 16:26 IST
Britain hands BAE Systems 2.4 bln stg munitions contract
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain handed a 2.4 billion pound ($3.20 billion)contract to BAE Systems, agreeing a new deal for the country's biggest defence company to keep supplying weapons and equipment to the UK armed forces.

BAE said the contract would sustain around 4,000 jobs across the UK, and enabled it to invest 70 million in upgrading manufacturing lines.

The new agreement replaces the current one which expires in 2022.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Locks, hardware industry remains adversely affected even after lifting of lockdown in UP's Aligarh

Lock manufacturers in the city stated that the locks and hardware industry continues to remain adversely affected even after the lifting of lockdown. There is almost no demand. Local suppliers do not have raw material so they cant supply to...

Four killed, 11 injured in separate accidents in U'khand

Four people were killed and 11 injured in two separate accidents in Uttarakhands Almora district on Monday. A car fell into a gorge in Jainti, killing two people on the spot, and leaving as many injured, an official at the Lamgada police st...

Cricket-betting: Man kills sister, mother to clear debts

Hyderabad, Nov 30 PTI A 23-year-old man facing financial problems after losing money in cricket-betting allegedly poisoned his mother and sister to death to clear his debts by selling their properties, police said on Monday. The accused, a ...

Bank credit growth to remain slower in near term: Report

Bank credit growth is likely to remain moderate in the near term as lenders will continue to remain risk averse due to the pandemic-led uncertainty, says a report. The overall bank credit growth in October 2020 continued to decelerate to 5....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020