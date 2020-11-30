Left Menu
Britain hands BAE Systems 2.4 bln stg munitions contract

Britain handed a 2.4 billion pound ($3.20 billion) contract to BAE Systems on Monday, agreeing a new deal with the country's biggest defence company for the supply of weapons to help keep jobs and boost investment in its pandemic-hit economy. BAE said the contract would sustain around 4,000 jobs across the UK, and enable it to invest 70 million in upgrading manufacturing lines, with most of the investment due to take place by 2026.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 16:52 IST
Britain hands BAE Systems 2.4 bln stg munitions contract
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain handed a 2.4 billion pound ($3.20 billion) contract to BAE Systems on Monday, agreeing a new deal with the country's biggest defence company for the supply of weapons to help keep jobs and boost investment in its pandemic-hit economy.

BAE said the contract would sustain around 4,000 jobs across the UK, and enable it to invest 70 million in upgrading manufacturing lines, with most of the investment due to take place by 2026. "Defence underpins hundreds of thousands of jobs across all four corners of the nation, and ongoing investment is crucial as we work together to build back better and stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic," Jeremy Quinn, a junior defence minister, said in a statement.

Earlier in November, Britain announced its biggest military spending increase since the Cold War, pledging to end the "era of retreat" as it seeks a role in the world after Brexit. At the same time, the government is grappling with the fallout from the pandemic, which has hit its economy harder than most other rich countries, and amid forecasts that unemployment is likely to peak at 7.5%.

Under BAE's new 15-year contract for the supply of munitions to the UK armed forces, BAE will spend 350 million pounds with UK-based companies on raw materials and machine components. The new agreement succeeds the current one which ends in 2022. BAE directly employs 1,260 people in munitions manufacturing and testing at five UK sites including Glascoed in Wales and Bishopton in Scotland. ($1 = 0.7506 pounds)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

