Left Menu
Development News Edition

HexGn, AFC India join hands to promote 1,000 agri-tech start-ups

AFC, along with HexGn, intends to support, handhold and build a community of entrepreneurs in the field of agri-tech that will, in turn, create immense economic value and employment/self-employment opportunities, it added. "AFC in the last 50 years has played a pivotal role in developing and shaping India's agriculture scene," AFC India Ltd Managing Director B Ganeshan said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:32 IST
HexGn, AFC India join hands to promote 1,000 agri-tech start-ups

Consulting firm HexGn and AFC India have joined hands to promote agriculture-related entrepreneurship in India and aim to promote 1,000 agritech start-ups in the country over the next five years. AFC India Ltd (formerly Agricultural Finance Corporation Ltd) is a multi-disciplinary cross-functional development organisation providing consulting, advisory and implementation support for agriculture, rural development and other strategic socio-economic sectors in India. It is wholly-owned by commercial banks, NABARD and EXIM Bank.

As part of the partnership, HexGn will host a series of programmes and initiatives to increase the capabilities and skills of first-generation technology entrepreneurs in the agri-tech domain, a statement said. AFC, along with HexGn, intends to support, handhold and build a community of entrepreneurs in the field of agri-tech that will, in turn, create immense economic value and employment/self-employment opportunities, it added.

"AFC in the last 50 years has played a pivotal role in developing and shaping India's agriculture scene," AFC India Ltd Managing Director B Ganeshan said. He added that in the next 10 years, technology will transform agriculture and its allied fields, and we at AFC are delighted to partner with HexGn to fast-track and nurture 1,000 agritech start-ups from India.

AFC looks forward to developing a cohesive system to nurture, coach and develop agri-entrepreneurs towards making a new self-reliant India, he added. The agri-tech sector has picked up pace in the last two years with a 40 per cent increase in the funding raised by Indian agri-tech ventures.

According to the HexGn Agritech Startup funding report 2019, the total funding in 2019 by Indian agri-tech organisation was at about USD 28 million. "Strong foundation is being laid for introducing smart digital technologies and AI to transform Indian agriculture and doubling farmers' income.

"Modernisation of agriculture and agri-trade in the next 10 years will impact 60 crore people or about 58 per cent of the total population of India, who are dependent on agriculture," HexGn CEO Jappreet Sethi said. He added that small and incremental improvements in the farm-to-fork supply chain will immensely help the small farmers in Indian villages.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IIT-M registers rise in pre-placement offers

Chennai Nov 30 PTI Pre-placement Offers PPO for the Indian Institute of Technology IIT, Madras, have seen a rise during 2020-21 when compared with last year. The first phase of campus placement is set to commence on December 1.As many as 18...

Consign chemical weapons to history, UN chief urges, honouring victims

In a message commemorating the Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare, on Monday, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said that the use of such weapons anywhere, by anyone, under any circumstances, is intolerable and a serious...

Canary Health Technologies & DIVOC Labs collaborate for trial to develop test for COVID-19

US-based Canary Health Technologies and DIVOC Laboratories on Monday said that they have collaborated on a clinical trial to develop an ultra-rapid and highly accurate breath test for the detection of COVID-19. The clinical trial to be held...

PRIME hub inaugurated in Meghalaya to provide skill-based learning to youth

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday inaugurated the first rural PRIME hub of the state at Songsak in East Garo Hills as a step towards imparting skill-based learning to young people, an official said. In the next few years, 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020