Left Menu
Development News Edition

Road in London to be renamed after Guru Nanak: Official

Ealing Council said the part of Havelock Road to be renamed lies between King Street and Merrick Road, and includes the location of the Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Southall, one of the UK’s most well-known and largest gurdwaras. The name change will come into effect in early 2021 as the council is in the process of writing to households, businesses and organisations impacted in advance of the change.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-11-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 20:31 IST
Road in London to be renamed after Guru Nanak: Official
Representative image

A west London council said that it has been agreed to rename a road in its heavily Punjabi suburb of Southall as Guru Nanak Road, with the announcement coinciding with Guru Nanak's 551st birth anniversary being marked as Gurpurab across the world on Monday. The proposal to rename Havelock Road after the founder of the Sikh faith came to the fore in the wake of London Mayor Sadiq Khan's new Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm to review the UK capital's landmarks in response to the Black Lives Matter protests, which have targeted memorials to historical figures with links to slavery and colonialism.

Havelock Road is named after Major General Sir Henry Havelock, the British general behind the quashing the Indian rebellion against the East India Company in 1857, referred to as the first war of Indian independence. Ealing Council said the part of Havelock Road to be renamed lies between King Street and Merrick Road, and includes the location of the Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Southall, one of the UK's most well-known and largest gurdwaras.

The name change will come into effect in early 2021 as the council is in the process of writing to households, businesses and organisations impacted in advance of the change. "I welcome this change. Ealing's diversity is our strength and we have to make sure that the places we live reflect that diversity through our street names and buildings," said Councillor Kamaljit Dhindsa, Ealing Council's cabinet member for business and community services.

The local Ealing Council Leader, Councillor Julian Bell, welcomed the London Mayor's review and said he has launched a parallel action within the borough of Ealing – which covers Southall. "The decision to rename one of Ealing's roads reflects the importance of celebrating the borough's diversity and is a timely celebration of Guru Nanak's birthday on November 30," said Bell.

"Ealing's independent equality commission will explore what residents and businesses believe can be done to reduce inequality while improving outcomes. It will look at education, employment, crime and justice, health and housing, among others," he said. Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Southall moved to its current location at Havelock Road, soon to be Guru Nanak Road, in 1997 and was inaugurated by Prince Charles. Its langar, or free kitchen, offers thousands of free meals seven days a week to local residents in need.

The road naming decision follows a consultation process launched in June and the council said it has been taken in accordance with the Street Naming Protocol, which confirms that any change proposal should "respect and balance cultural and historical identities, sensitivities, and heritage". It comes as the UK's Opposition Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, issued a letter to every gurdwara in the country to express his "heartfelt best wishes" to the British Sikh community on Gurpurab.

"We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the Sikh community in exemplifying the core teachings of Guru Nanak. The sewa of Sikhs during the pandemic is a shining example of their community spirit," he writes. The Labour Leader praised gurdwaras for their activities during the coronavirus lockdown, when volunteers continued to deliver free warm meals for people in the community and many British Sikhs took to the frontline as key workers.

"I appreciate that due to COVID-19 restrictions, Gurpurab celebrations will not be the same. I know how incredibly difficult and upsetting this will be for families and communities, who won't be able to come together as they normally would. However, Guru Nanak's teachings of selfless service and perseverance will continue to be an inspiration to us all," he added. The founder of Sikhism and the first guru of Sikhs was born in 1469 in Nankana Sahib, now in Pakistan.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson tells Tory MPs tiered restrictions have senset; UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna's and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Consign chemical weapons to history, UN chief urges, honouring victims

In a message commemorating the Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare, on Monday, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said that the use of such weapons anywhere, by anyone, under any circumstances, is intolerable and a serious...

The race to zero emissions, and why the world depends on it

What is net-zero and why is it importantPut simply, net-zero means we are not adding new emissions to the atmosphere. Emissions will continue but will be balanced by absorbing an equivalent amount from the atmosphere.Practically every count...

COVID-19 threatens global progress against malaria, warns UN health agency

According to the World Malaria Report, released on Monday, the situation is particularly concerning in high-burden countries in Africa.The UN health agency urged nations and health partners to step up the fight against malaria, with better ...

Brazilian politician, in a coma on ventilator due to COVID-19, elected mayor

Maguito Vilela was elected mayor of the Brazilian city of Goinia on Sunday, but he has yet to find out. Thats because he has spent much of the last month in an induced coma, breathing via a ventilator because of a severe COVID-19 infection....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020